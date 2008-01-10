iifl-logo
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Scheme Name

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Launch Date

05-Apr-2025

Fund Manager

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.89
8.17
2.33
0.31
8.4
12.31
-
10.43
Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Can Fin Homes64,000
Manappuram Fin.77,651

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
LIC Housing Fin.55,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks25.3237973465.78
EquityICICI BankBanks13.8629903936.00
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks7.4810207919.42
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks6.7425438717.52
EquityAxis BankBanks6.6717074417.33
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance6.141870015.95
EquityBajaj FinservFinance2.68372266.96
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.06382505.35
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets1.98640005.13
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.76214004.56
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.71732074.45
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.61676874.17
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.541483004.01
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.491059963.86
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.42640003.69
EquityL&T Finance LtdFinance1.402699073.63
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.37249023.56
EquityCity Union BankBanks1.292262973.34
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance1.091820002.84
EquityREC LtdFinance1.08780002.81
EquityNuvama WealthCapital Markets1.0450002.70
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance0.99353692.57
EquityFederal BankBanks0.961400002.48
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.8745442.26
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.85130002.19
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.84287532.19
EquityH U D C OFinance0.831300002.14
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.78980002.03
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services0.76150001.97
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance0.60776511.56
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.27344660.69
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.5206.54

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Nilay Dalal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

