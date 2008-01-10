ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Oct-2020
Fund Manager
: Laukik Bagwe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 30.57
ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.8127
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.37
2.41
4
7.88
6.59
-
5.72
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Banking and PSU Debt Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|9.87
|300000
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|8.22
|250000
|2.51
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|8.22
|250000
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.15
|250000
|2.48
|Corporate Debts
|B P C L
|-/-
|8.15
|250000
|2.48
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.35
|225000
|2.24
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|24.73
|750000
|7.54
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|8.19
|250000
|2.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.67
|250000
|2.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|15.36
|0
|4.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-6.19
|0
|-1.89
