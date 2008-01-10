ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Laukik Bagwe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4932
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
1.95
3.08
4.29
9.07
6.87
-
6.15
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|95.11
|4250000
|42.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.24
|0
|1.45
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.27
|0
|0.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement