ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 27-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Dhimant Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 939.08
ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.9545
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.59
8.02
-11.29
-13.49
2.64
-
-
24.57
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.45
|295486
|51.19
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.44
|347204
|41.66
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.57
|278735
|33.56
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.06
|183081
|28.74
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.89
|160833
|27.14
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|2.64
|47723
|24.76
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.58
|612595
|24.19
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.41
|65006
|22.64
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.27
|67260
|21.28
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.12
|639063
|19.90
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.11
|39690
|19.81
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.99
|270855
|18.65
|Equity
|Va Tech Wabag
|Other Utilities
|1.97
|141855
|18.49
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.79
|165628
|16.82
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|1.69
|199677
|15.87
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.62
|131996
|15.25
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.61
|10836
|15.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.55
|654435
|14.53
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.48
|87344
|13.91
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.46
|191296
|13.69
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|1.39
|118653
|13.03
|Equity
|Fiem Industries
|Auto Components
|1.35
|92295
|12.67
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.33
|316903
|12.50
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|1.31
|237808
|12.29
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.31
|22433
|12.29
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.30
|351833
|12.21
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.28
|20271
|12.01
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.27
|85239
|11.93
|Equity
|Hindustan Foods
|Diversified FMCG
|1.23
|226620
|11.56
|Equity
|Vishnu Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.22
|289033
|11.49
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.21
|9480
|11.32
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|1.21
|2640347
|11.31
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.20
|50674
|11.27
|Equity
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|1.19
|208570
|11.18
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.15
|108133
|10.80
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.15
|47126
|10.79
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.15
|317800
|10.77
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.13
|54912
|10.63
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|1.13
|108480
|10.56
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.11
|587835
|10.44
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.10
|103069
|10.28
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.08
|245447
|10.15
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|9878
|10.08
|Equity
|Usha Martin
|Industrial Products
|1.05
|333936
|9.87
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.04
|397685
|9.79
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.03
|9564
|9.68
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.03
|12459
|9.67
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.03
|264241
|9.62
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.02
|20392
|9.61
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|64017
|9.57
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.01
|632589
|9.50
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.01
|20451
|9.45
|Equity
|Vesuvius India
|Industrial Products
|1.00
|23603
|9.41
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.93
|110690
|8.84
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|46026
|8.75
|Equity
|Cera Sanitary.
|Consumer Durables
|0.91
|16115
|8.52
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.90
|14549
|8.43
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.89
|26648
|8.37
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.89
|142282
|8.32
|Equity
|Max Estates
|Realty
|0.71
|164695
|6.68
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.56
|253134
|5.25
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.49
|3580649
|4.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.01
|0
|28.35
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.96
|0
|27.75
