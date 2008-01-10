ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-May-2023
Fund Manager
: Dhimant Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 439.93
ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.2284
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.4
9.25
-6.83
-8.14
8.1
-
-
21.75
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.30
|160076
|27.73
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.21
|190467
|22.93
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.06
|185420
|22.25
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|4.36
|38388
|19.16
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.95
|109171
|17.39
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.91
|148691
|17.18
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.58
|399000
|15.76
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.55
|44796
|15.60
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.47
|97081
|15.24
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|3.44
|19517
|15.15
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.27
|45423
|14.37
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.23
|147490
|14.21
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.17
|227730
|13.95
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.16
|352404
|13.91
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|2.96
|11891
|13.01
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.77
|26378
|12.19
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|2.76
|26924
|12.12
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.72
|13740
|11.96
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.70
|195031
|11.86
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|2.69
|905971
|11.84
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|2.66
|298580
|11.68
|Equity
|KRN Heat Exchan
|Industrial Products
|2.65
|133299
|11.64
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.59
|8170
|11.38
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.56
|11103
|11.24
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|2.45
|34248
|10.75
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|2.39
|132473
|10.52
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.04
|130118
|8.96
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.00
|242025
|8.81
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.78
|160526
|7.84
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|1.48
|140445
|6.50
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.02
|3475216
|4.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.09
|0
|13.65
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.03
|0
|4.52
