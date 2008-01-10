ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 21-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Alok Ranjan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 716.74
ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.8827
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.4
8.17
-9.64
-11.11
-
-
-
-11.17
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.01
|165813
|28.72
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.07
|384313
|22.00
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.02
|180000
|21.67
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.51
|106600
|17.99
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.49
|148478
|17.81
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|2.44
|844431
|17.48
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.41
|20215
|17.24
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.34
|37530
|16.80
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.33
|54290
|16.66
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|2.20
|214308
|15.79
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.16
|225000
|15.49
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.96
|51724
|14.05
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.88
|72262
|13.46
|Equity
|Supriya Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.80
|215951
|12.90
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.70
|39533
|12.20
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.66
|8545
|11.90
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.59
|32788
|11.42
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.57
|86500
|11.28
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.48
|430922
|10.60
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|1.47
|700457
|10.51
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.40
|453380
|10.06
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.39
|287904
|9.99
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.39
|18181
|9.96
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.33
|305879
|9.52
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.30
|524120
|9.30
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.29
|63008
|9.22
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|175000
|8.93
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.22
|122360
|8.76
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.20
|54000
|8.60
|Equity
|Supreme Petroch.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.19
|159625
|8.56
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.16
|38970
|8.30
|Equity
|Usha Martin
|Industrial Products
|1.14
|276000
|8.16
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|1.14
|605388
|8.15
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.13
|83025
|8.12
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.11
|445630
|7.98
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|54474
|7.83
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|40992
|7.80
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.06
|259779
|7.63
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.05
|98864
|7.54
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.03
|33027
|7.35
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.02
|72270
|7.34
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.01
|37233
|7.20
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.97
|206000
|6.98
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.97
|13047
|6.92
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|0.96
|108005
|6.84
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.95
|267634
|6.81
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.95
|26367
|6.81
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.95
|56630
|6.78
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.93
|273093
|6.72
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.93
|28990
|6.64
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|0.89
|50000
|6.36
|Equity
|JM Financial
|Finance
|0.77
|599659
|5.53
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.77
|7485
|5.51
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.73
|60765
|5.20
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.71
|34408
|5.10
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.71
|10848
|5.06
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|35339
|5.02
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|0.70
|96879
|5.00
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.68
|135762
|4.94
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|22542
|4.88
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.62
|9493
|4.47
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.58
|26900
|4.16
|Equity
|Juniper Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.57
|161424
|4.06
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|0.56
|36000
|4.02
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.56
|355397
|3.98
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.54
|96877
|3.90
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.54
|13873
|3.87
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.54
|37859
|3.84
|Equity
|IDBI Bank
|Banks
|0.53
|552154
|3.82
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.52
|50800
|3.75
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.50
|216996
|3.58
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.49
|109459
|3.52
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.48
|10830
|3.42
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.47
|18049
|3.37
|Equity
|P N Gadgil Jewe.
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|61544
|3.31
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.46
|24870
|3.28
|Equity
|Strides Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|52900
|3.27
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|26450
|3.27
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.46
|11552
|3.27
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|0.43
|98363
|3.06
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.41
|50703
|2.96
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|57711
|2.66
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|33452
|2.06
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.24
|15338
|1.72
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.19
|10411
|1.37
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.06
|24335
|0.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.16
|0
|22.53
