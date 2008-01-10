iifl-logo
ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

21-Aug-2024

Fund Manager

Alok Ranjan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

716.74

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.8827

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units.

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.4
8.17
-9.64
-11.11
-
-
-
-11.17
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
H P C L2,59,779
Power Fin.Corpn.1,35,762
Bajaj Finserv18,049
KSB33,452

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shyam Metalics84,137

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.0116581328.72
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment3.0738431322.00
EquityICICI BankBanks3.0218000021.67
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.5110660017.99
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.4914847817.81
EquityNLC IndiaPower2.4484443117.48
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.412021517.24
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.343753016.80
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products2.335429016.66
EquityWelspun CorpIndustrial Products2.2021430815.79
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.1622500015.49
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.965172414.05
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.887226213.46
EquitySupriya Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8021595112.90
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.703953312.20
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.66854511.90
EquityTCSIT - Software1.593278811.42
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.578650011.28
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products1.4843092210.60
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction1.4770045710.51
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.4045338010.06
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.392879049.99
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.39181819.96
EquityNTPCPower1.333058799.52
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.305241209.30
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.29630089.22
EquityIndian BankBanks1.251750008.93
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.221223608.76
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.20540008.60
EquitySupreme Petroch.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.191596258.56
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing1.16389708.30
EquityUsha MartinIndustrial Products1.142760008.16
EquityL&T Finance LtdFinance1.146053888.15
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.13830258.12
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.114456307.98
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.09544747.83
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.09409927.80
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.062597797.63
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.05988647.54
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.03330277.35
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.02722707.34
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.01372337.20
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.972060006.98
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.97130476.92
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products0.961080056.84
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure0.952676346.81
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.95263676.81
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.95566306.78
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.932730936.72
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.93289906.64
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment0.89500006.36
EquityJM FinancialFinance0.775996595.53
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.7774855.51
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.73607655.20
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.71344085.10
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.71108485.06
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.70353395.02
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment0.70968795.00
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.681357624.94
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.68225424.88
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.6294934.47
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.58269004.16
EquityJuniper HotelsLeisure Services0.571614244.06
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components0.56360004.02
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.563553973.98
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.54968773.90
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.54138733.87
EquityAxis BankBanks0.54378593.84
EquityIDBI BankBanks0.535521543.82
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.52508003.75
EquityH U D C OFinance0.502169963.58
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.491094593.52
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.48108303.42
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.47180493.37
EquityP N Gadgil Jewe.Consumer Durables0.46615443.31
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.46248703.28
EquityStrides PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.46529003.27
EquityOneSource Speci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.46264503.27
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.46115523.27
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages0.43983633.06
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.41507032.96
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables0.37577112.66
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.29334522.06
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.24153381.72
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.19104111.37
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.06243350.39
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.16022.53

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Ranjan
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

