ITI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW F
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Apr-2019
Fund Manager
: Laukik Bagwe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 48.21
ITI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1003.6989
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ITI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.7
1.78
3.5
7
6.41
5.01
4.96
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
ITI Liquid Fund Regular IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|9.99
|500000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|9.99
|500000
|4.94
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|9.95
|500000
|4.92
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|9.95
|500000
|4.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|9.08
|450000
|4.49
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.97
|300000
|2.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.01
|200000
|1.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|40.04
|0
|19.82
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.67
|0
|0.33
