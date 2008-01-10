ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 18-Oct-2021
Fund Manager
: Rohan Korde
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 200.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.7507
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1
8.23
-10.02
-6.42
14.71
18.21
-
14.28
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|15.86
|199881
|31.84
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.26
|65967
|12.56
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.06
|100111
|12.16
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.67
|20777
|11.38
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|5.02
|16668
|10.08
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.65
|88281
|9.34
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|4.23
|86868
|8.49
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.00
|27217
|8.02
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.35
|60312
|6.73
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.95
|25851
|5.92
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.88
|12453
|5.78
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.50
|124462
|5.01
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|3850
|4.08
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|87650
|4.04
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.77
|54535
|3.55
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.77
|30717
|3.54
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.74
|36258
|3.48
|Equity
|Health.Global
|Healthcare Services
|1.70
|67912
|3.40
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.46
|47783
|2.92
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.34
|14758
|2.68
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.33
|57994
|2.67
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|10328
|2.55
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|16429
|2.55
|Equity
|Shilpa Medicare
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|40788
|2.48
|Equity
|FDC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|64377
|2.45
|Equity
|Supriya Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|40083
|2.39
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|23323
|2.28
|Equity
|Sequent Scien.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.10
|149171
|2.21
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|715
|2.17
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|15419
|2.17
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|1.03
|57370
|2.05
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|29751
|2.05
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|1.02
|22308
|2.04
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.01
|32072
|2.03
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.00
|7151
|1.99
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|0.99
|16077
|1.99
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|3135
|1.85
|Equity
|Strides Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|27533
|1.70
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|13766
|1.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.10
|0
|2.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.02
|0
|2.10
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement