ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Laukik Bagwe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 195.73
ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1004.605
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- NAV Chart
ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.85
1.93
3.64
-
3.78
-
3.74
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Latest Dividends
ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.43
|2000000
|19.69
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.80
|1475000
|14.70
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.09
|1250000
|12.54
|Corporate Debts
|B P C L
|-/-
|0.81
|250000
|2.48
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.88
|2250000
|21.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.46
|2000000
|19.78
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|6.43
|2000000
|19.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|5.87
|1800000
|17.99
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|4.82
|1500000
|14.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.82
|1500000
|14.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|4.61
|1500000
|14.12
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.62
|500000
|4.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|41.31
|0
|126.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.85
|0
|2.56
