ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

19-Apr-2021

Fund Manager

Laukik Bagwe

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

195.73

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1004.4379

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F- NAV Chart

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.31
0.79
1.76
3.38
6.65
6.02
-
5.2
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20250.349340

ITI Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW F- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-6.43200000019.69
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-4.80147500014.70
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-4.09125000012.54
Corporate DebtsB P C L-/-0.812500002.48
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-6.88225000021.06
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-6.46200000019.78
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-6.43200000019.70
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-5.87180000017.99
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-4.82150000014.78
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.82150000014.77
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-4.61150000014.12
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.625000004.96
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-41.310126.55
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.8502.56

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Laukik Bagwe
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

