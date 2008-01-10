iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ITI Value Fund Direct G

ITI Value Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Value Fund Direct G

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

25-May-2021

Fund Manager

Rohan Korde

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

276.27

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ITI Value Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.3841

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

ITI Value Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ITI Value Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.5
8.22
-10.74
-12.56
-1.67
18.7
-
13.85
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ITI Value Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Value Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance6,025
Shriram Finance66,010
DLF43,953
UPL42,050
Ajax Engineering39,744

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mphasis21,066
M & M19,415
Bank of India3,38,839
Canara Bank3,99,947
Premier Energies28,089
KPI Green Energy77,468
Indo Count Inds.62,062
ITC Hotels17,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.0111525213.83
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.306863911.89
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.287007411.82
EquityNTPCPower3.242877808.96
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.67469327.36
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.601818987.18
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.55222257.03
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.541018057.01
EquityAxis BankBanks2.31627266.37
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.18494836.01
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.8660255.13
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.821017725.02
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.715418844.72
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.70214374.69
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services1.65325604.55
EquityVa Tech WabagOther Utilities1.57332534.33
EquityHome First FinanFinance1.57424654.32
EquityIntellect DesignIT - Software1.48613194.08
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.47660104.07
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance1.472018764.05
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.4528693.99
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.41986583.89
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.41103513.89
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.41837383.89
EquityREC LtdFinance1.381056903.80
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components1.3180593.62
EquityAlkyl AminesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.30225253.58
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products1.231379493.39
EquityIDBI BankBanks1.234888753.38
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products1.2333173.38
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services1.22834653.36
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables1.191121923.29
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.18281083.24
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance1.17192233.24
EquityMah. SeamlessIndustrial Products1.16522073.19
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.13324773.12
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products1.09273623.00
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.0727052.95
EquityMastekIT - Software1.05130662.90
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.05190342.90
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.031280422.84
EquitySyrma SGS Tech.Industrial Manufacturing1.02683282.82
EquityDLFRealty1.01439532.79
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.0074752.75
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.98746232.71
EquityDam Capital AdviCapital Markets0.971237022.67
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.96183072.66
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.96420502.66
EquityFinolex CablesIndustrial Products0.95322202.63
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.93794072.56
EquityFinolex Inds.Industrial Products0.921480652.52
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.91487422.50
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services0.89185702.44
EquityThomas Cook (I)Leisure Services0.881937892.42
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.8695122.37
EquityAjax EngineeringAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.86397442.36
EquitySobhaRealty0.85195672.34
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.8550752.34
EquityH U D C OFinance0.751250032.06
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.74329562.05
EquityMax EstatesRealty0.74502102.03
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.7222921.99
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.72900501.98
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction0.68195201.88
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction0.651187741.78
EquityIrcon Intl.Construction0.541053831.49
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.46500241.27
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.7307.53
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.7905.08

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rohan Korde
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.