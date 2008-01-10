ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-May-2021
Fund Manager
: Rohan Korde
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 276.27
ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.3841
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.5
8.22
-10.74
-12.56
-1.67
18.7
-
13.85
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Value Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.01
|115252
|13.83
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.30
|68639
|11.89
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.28
|70074
|11.82
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.24
|287780
|8.96
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.67
|46932
|7.36
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.60
|181898
|7.18
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.55
|22225
|7.03
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.54
|101805
|7.01
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.31
|62726
|6.37
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|49483
|6.01
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.86
|6025
|5.13
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.82
|101772
|5.02
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.71
|541884
|4.72
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.70
|21437
|4.69
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.65
|32560
|4.55
|Equity
|Va Tech Wabag
|Other Utilities
|1.57
|33253
|4.33
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.57
|42465
|4.32
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|1.48
|61319
|4.08
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.47
|66010
|4.07
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|1.47
|201876
|4.05
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.45
|2869
|3.99
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.41
|98658
|3.89
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.41
|10351
|3.89
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.41
|83738
|3.89
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.38
|105690
|3.80
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.31
|8059
|3.62
|Equity
|Alkyl Amines
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.30
|22525
|3.58
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.23
|137949
|3.39
|Equity
|IDBI Bank
|Banks
|1.23
|488875
|3.38
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|3317
|3.38
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.22
|83465
|3.36
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|1.19
|112192
|3.29
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|28108
|3.24
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.17
|19223
|3.24
|Equity
|Mah. Seamless
|Industrial Products
|1.16
|52207
|3.19
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.13
|32477
|3.12
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|1.09
|27362
|3.00
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.07
|2705
|2.95
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|1.05
|13066
|2.90
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.05
|19034
|2.90
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.03
|128042
|2.84
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.02
|68328
|2.82
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.01
|43953
|2.79
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.00
|7475
|2.75
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.98
|74623
|2.71
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|0.97
|123702
|2.67
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.96
|18307
|2.66
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.96
|42050
|2.66
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.95
|32220
|2.63
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|0.93
|79407
|2.56
|Equity
|Finolex Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.92
|148065
|2.52
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|48742
|2.50
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|0.89
|18570
|2.44
|Equity
|Thomas Cook (I)
|Leisure Services
|0.88
|193789
|2.42
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|9512
|2.37
|Equity
|Ajax Engineering
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.86
|39744
|2.36
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.85
|19567
|2.34
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.85
|5075
|2.34
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.75
|125003
|2.06
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.74
|32956
|2.05
|Equity
|Max Estates
|Realty
|0.74
|50210
|2.03
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.72
|2292
|1.99
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.72
|90050
|1.98
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.68
|19520
|1.88
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.65
|118774
|1.78
|Equity
|Ircon Intl.
|Construction
|0.54
|105383
|1.49
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.46
|50024
|1.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.73
|0
|7.53
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.79
|0
|5.08
