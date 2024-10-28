JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G
AMC
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Anand Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 231.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0902
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 0.25% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 days from the date of allotment.
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.15
0.64
-
-
-
-
-
0.83
|Category Avg
0.05
0.55
1.59
3.01
6.41
7.13
5.94
5.69
|Category Best
0.18
0.81
2.13
3.71
7.47
7.85
6.82
7.43
|Category Worst
-1.07
-0.59
0.49
1.93
4.16
5.74
4.69
-0.26
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.02
|164450
|16.30
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|6.84
|14250
|15.86
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.67
|98000
|13.16
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.27
|55600
|12.23
|Equity
|Tata Motors PVeh
|Automobiles
|3.68
|232800
|8.55
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.55
|65000
|8.25
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.45
|19600
|8.00
|Equity
|SBI
|Banks
|3.27
|77250
|7.58
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.22
|185600
|7.47
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.08
|45500
|7.14
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.38
|10950
|5.54
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.15
|47775
|4.99
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.04
|124700
|4.73
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.83
|119600
|4.25
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|1.82
|1959300
|4.23
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|1.82
|3931125
|4.22
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.75
|137475
|4.06
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.72
|34425
|4.00
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.64
|5000
|3.80
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.51
|65000
|3.50
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.46
|34500
|3.40
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.32
|2600
|3.06
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.23
|6700
|2.86
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.21
|117000
|2.81
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|22950
|2.54
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.96
|8400
|2.24
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.96
|25900
|2.23
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.73
|24750
|1.70
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.60
|7350
|1.40
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.59
|8050
|1.38
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.47
|31000
|1.10
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.44
|1400
|1.02
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.38
|72000
|0.88
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.31
|2000
|0.74
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.24
|2000
|0.56
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.23
|2400
|0.55
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.23
|21600
|0.54
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.13
|1500
|0.30
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.07
|9450
|0.16
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.05
|800
|0.12
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.05
|1400
|0.12
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement