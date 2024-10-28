iifl-logo

Summary Info

Fund Name

Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G

AMC

Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

09-Dec-2025

Fund Manager

Anand Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

231.95

JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.0902

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 0.25% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 days from the date of allotment.

JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.15
0.64
-
-
-
-
-
0.83
Category Avg
0.05
0.55
1.59
3.01
6.41
7.13
5.94
5.69
Category Best
0.18
0.81
2.13
3.71
7.47
7.85
6.82
7.43
Category Worst
-1.07
-0.59
0.49
1.93
4.16
5.74
4.69
-0.26

JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank1,64,450
Multi Comm. Exc.14,250
ICICI Bank98,000
Kotak Mah. Bank55,600
Tata Motors PVeh2,32,800
Axis Bank65,000
Larsen & Toubro19,600
SBI77,250
ITC1,85,600
Reliance Industr45,500
Interglobe Aviat10,950
Max Healthcare47,775
Tata Power Co.1,24,700
Power Fin.Corpn.1,19,600
Yes Bank19,59,300
Vodafone Idea39,31,125
Bank of Baroda1,37,475
JSW Steel34,425
Polycab India5,000
LIC Housing Fin.65,000
Bajaj Finance34,500
UltraTech Cem.2,600
Trent6,700
O N G C1,17,000
Laurus Labs22,950
HDFC AMC8,400
IndusInd Bank25,900
DLF24,750
APL Apollo Tubes7,350
Sun Pharma.Inds.8,050
Aditya Birla Cap31,000
Eicher Motors1,400
Punjab Natl.Bank72,000
M & M2,000
Grasim Inds2,000
Hind. Unilever2,400
Crompton Gr. Con21,600
Bajaj Finserv1,500
GAIL (India)9,450
Infosys800
Hindalco Inds.1,400

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.0216445016.30
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets6.841425015.86
EquityICICI BankBanks5.679800013.16
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.275560012.23
EquityTata Motors PVehAutomobiles3.682328008.55
EquityAxis BankBanks3.55650008.25
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.45196008.00
EquitySBIBanks3.27772507.58
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.221856007.47
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.08455007.14
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.38109505.54
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services2.15477754.99
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.041247004.73
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.831196004.25
EquityYes BankBanks1.8219593004.23
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services1.8239311254.22
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.751374754.06
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.72344254.00
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.6450003.80
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.51650003.50
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.46345003.40
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.3226003.06
EquityTrentRetailing1.2367002.86
EquityO N G COil1.211170002.81
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.09229502.54
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.9684002.24
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.96259002.23
EquityDLFRealty0.73247501.70
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.6073501.40
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5980501.38
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.47310001.10
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.4414001.02
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.38720000.88
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.3120000.74
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.2420000.56
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.2324000.55
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.23216000.54
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.1315000.30
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.0794500.16
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.058000.12
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.0514000.12

Key information

Fund House:
Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
28-Oct-2024
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,757.46
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Siddharth Swaminathan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
David Graham, Hitesh Kumar Sethia, N.S Kannan, Nandkumar Saravade, Siddharth Swaminathan, Sarah Rombom
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Manish Kanchan
Fund Manager/s:
Anand Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit No. 1301, 13th Floor, Altimus Building,Plot 130,Worli Estate Pandurang Budhkar, Wo Mumbai 400018
Contact Nos:
02269987700, 02235207700
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@jioblackrockamc.com
Website:
https://www.jioblackrockamc.com
