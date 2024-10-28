iifl-logo

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

29-Dec-2025

Fund Manager

Arun Ramachandran

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  31-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
28-Oct-2024
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,757.46
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Siddharth Swaminathan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
David Graham, Hitesh Kumar Sethia, N.S Kannan, Nandkumar Saravade, Siddharth Swaminathan, Sarah Rombom
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Manish Kanchan
Fund Manager/s:
Arun Ramachandran
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit No. 1301, 13th Floor, Altimus Building,Plot 130,Worli Estate Pandurang Budhkar, Wo Mumbai 400018
Contact Nos:
02269987700, 02235207700
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@jioblackrockamc.com
Website:
https://www.jioblackrockamc.com
