JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Arun Ramachandran
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1002.3721
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
|Category Avg
0.1
-0.01
0.61
1.93
6.94
7.31
6.08
7.01
|Category Best
0.2
0.84
2.15
3.54
8.76
9.4
10.62
12.08
|Category Worst
-0.54
-0.75
-0.29
-0.07
0.7
4.6
4.04
0.09
JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
