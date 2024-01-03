JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 24-Nov-2014
Fund Manager
: Asit Bhandarkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 729.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 27-Jan-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 116.1562
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment.
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus- NAV Chart
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund Half Bonus- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|5.85
|50004
|42.65
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.62
|200000
|33.75
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.96
|167000
|28.93
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.96
|240114
|28.91
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.55
|165000
|25.90
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|3.39
|31280
|24.72
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.13
|120000
|22.83
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.71
|150000
|19.80
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.44
|285000
|17.84
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.37
|480500
|17.31
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|100000
|15.93
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.06
|150000
|15.07
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.04
|100000
|14.87
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.93
|635000
|14.10
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.65
|11900
|12.05
|Equity
|Camlin Fine
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.59
|816343
|11.65
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.55
|93248
|11.32
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|1.44
|3276466
|10.52
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.41
|89552
|10.29
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|1.39
|617359
|10.18
|Equity
|Five-Star Bus.Fi
|Finance
|1.38
|132825
|10.11
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|1.38
|127136
|10.10
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.38
|9500
|10.08
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.35
|20000
|9.87
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.30
|60000
|9.50
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.23
|28520
|9.02
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|1.13
|130473
|8.27
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.07
|180000
|7.84
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.01
|103521
|7.39
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.93
|160000
|6.78
|Equity
|Optiemus Infra.
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.77
|128500
|5.66
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.71
|54204
|5.20
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.67
|107844
|4.91
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.63
|443877
|4.60
|Equity
|Exicom Tele-Sys.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|281248
|4.31
|Equity
|Vardhman Special
|Industrial Products
|0.34
|123931
|2.50
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.03
|750000
|7.52
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.82
|600000
|6.00
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.69
|500000
|5.09
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.69
|500000
|5.03
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|4.97
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.67
|500000
|4.90
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.27
|200000
|2.00
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.27
|200000
|1.97
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.20
|150000
|1.52
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.13
|100000
|0.99
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.13
|100000
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.50
|2550000
|25.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.20
|1600000
|16.07
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|1.37
|1000000
|10.05
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.60
|425000
|4.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.56
|400000
|4.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.42
|300000
|3.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.34
|250000
|2.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.13
|100000
|1.01
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|500000
|4.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|500000
|4.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|10.45
|76258
|76.23
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.78
|0
|5.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement