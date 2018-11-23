iifl-logo
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H

Summary Info

Fund Name

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H

AMC

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

15-Sep-2014

Fund Manager

Asit Bhandarkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

729.07

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  82.4739

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 365 days of transfer / allotment of units in normal transcation / allotment of units of respective installments in SIP/STP/SWP transactions.

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H- NAV Chart

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.5
3.73
-9.09
-11.3
4.39
18.48
29.21
11.78
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
23-Nov-20180.88540850

JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund IDCW H- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharat Forge1,30,800
Tata Chemicals82,755
GE Vernova T&D44,873
Polyplex Corpn60,537
Sobha36,024

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance5.855000442.65
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.6220000033.75
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.9616700028.93
EquityICICI BankBanks3.9624011428.91
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.5516500025.90
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles3.393128024.72
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.1312000022.83
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables2.7115000019.80
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.4428500017.84
EquityREC LtdFinance2.3748050017.31
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1810000015.93
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products2.0615000015.07
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.0410000014.87
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.9363500014.10
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.651190012.05
EquityCamlin FineChemicals & Petrochemicals1.5981634311.65
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.559324811.32
EquityUjjivan SmallBanks1.44327646610.52
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services1.418955210.29
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services1.3961735910.18
EquityFive-Star Bus.FiFinance1.3813282510.11
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables1.3812713610.10
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.38950010.08
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.35200009.87
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services1.30600009.50
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.23285209.02
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products1.131304738.27
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.071800007.84
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing1.011035217.39
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.931600006.78
EquityOptiemus Infra.Telecom - Equipment & Accessories0.771285005.66
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.71542045.20
EquityAkums DrugsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.671078444.91
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products0.634438774.60
EquityExicom Tele-Sys.Electrical Equipment0.592812484.31
EquityVardhman SpecialIndustrial Products0.341239312.50
Debt Investments
NCDS I D B I-/-1.037500007.52
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.826000006.00
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.695000005.09
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.695000005.03
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.685000005.02
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.685000005.01
NCDICICI Home Fin-/-0.685000005.01
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.685000005.00
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.685000004.97
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.675000004.90
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.272000002.00
NCDSikka Ports-/-0.272000001.97
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.201500001.52
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.131000000.99
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.131000000.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-3.50255000025.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.20160000016.07
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2035-/-1.37100000010.05
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2035-/-0.685000004.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.604250004.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.564000004.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.423000003.06
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.342500002.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.131000001.01
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.645000004.72
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.645000004.67
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-10.457625876.23
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.7805.69

Key information

Fund House:
JM Financial Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
09-Jun-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,573.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jalaj A. Dani, JM Financial Trustee Comp
Chairman:
V P Shetty
CEO / MD:
Mr. Amitabh Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.G.M Ramamurthy, Darius D Pandole, Rajendra P Chitale, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.V.P.Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Diana D'sa
Investor Service Officer/s:
Harish Kukreja
Fund Manager/s:
Asit Bhandarkar
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co. LLP, S R Batliboi (LLP)

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Office B,8th Floor, Cnergy,Appasaheb Marathe Marg,prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.
Contact Nos:
022-61987777
Fax:
022-61987704
Email:
investor@jmfl.com
Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com

