JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.03
JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2524
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
2.69
3.81
3.92
9.13
7
6.44
7.57
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
JM Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.81
|300000
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.69
|300000
|2.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.68
|300000
|2.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|28.94
|1275000
|12.83
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|22.72
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2035
|-/-
|11.32
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|7.55
|325000
|3.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|3.40
|150000
|1.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.01
|1337
|1.33
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.55
|0
|1.13
