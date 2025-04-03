JM Focused Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Focused Fund Direct G
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Asit Bhandarkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 217.48
JM Focused Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.49
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
JM Focused Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
JM Focused Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.23
6.47
-10.86
-11.64
4.2
17.68
25.82
14.84
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
JM Focused Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Focused Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|7.06
|18000
|15.35
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.21
|80110
|13.52
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.96
|107676
|12.96
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.77
|80000
|12.56
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|5.58
|86661
|12.13
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.49
|10000
|11.94
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.25
|66000
|11.43
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.63
|22500
|10.07
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|3.84
|17500
|8.35
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.33
|23600
|7.26
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|3.31
|12798
|7.20
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.96
|66000
|6.45
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.85
|19607
|6.20
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|2.84
|50000
|6.18
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.83
|98440
|6.16
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.53
|153000
|5.51
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|2.50
|128500
|5.44
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.47
|11109
|5.38
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.30
|115000
|5.01
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.28
|40100
|4.96
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.14
|210000
|4.66
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.05
|175131
|4.46
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.04
|46650
|4.44
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|2.00
|130000
|4.35
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.57
|35733
|3.43
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.65
|31105
|1.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|9.82
|21370
|21.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.37
|0
|-0.81
