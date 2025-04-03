iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JM Focused Fund G

JM Focused Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

JM Focused Fund G

AMC

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

14-Jan-2008

Fund Manager

Asit Bhandarkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

217.48

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

JM Focused Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  18.5031

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

JM Focused Fund G- NAV Chart

JM Focused Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.26
6.32
-11.21
-12.34
2.63
16.37
24.41
4.07
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

JM Focused Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

JM Focused Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn86,661
Eicher Motors17,500

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
PB Fintech.52,818
Bharat Electron2,65,683
A B B12,700
Samvardh. Mothe.4,60,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance7.061800015.35
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.218011013.52
EquityICICI BankBanks5.9610767612.96
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.778000012.56
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance5.588666112.13
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.491000011.94
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.256600011.43
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.632250010.07
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles3.84175008.35
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables3.33236007.26
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables3.31127987.20
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services2.96660006.45
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.85196076.20
EquityMahanagar GasGas2.84500006.18
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.83984406.16
EquityREC LtdFinance2.531530005.51
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software2.501285005.44
EquityTrentRetailing2.47111095.38
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.301150005.01
EquityOneSource Speci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.28401004.96
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.142100004.66
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure2.051751314.46
EquityDeepak Fertiliz.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.04466504.44
EquitySwiggyRetailing2.001300004.35
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.57357333.43
EquityAkums DrugsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.65311051.41
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-9.822137021.36
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.370-0.81

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
JM Financial Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
09-Jun-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,573.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jalaj A. Dani, JM Financial Trustee Comp
Chairman:
V P Shetty
CEO / MD:
Mr. Amitabh Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.G.M Ramamurthy, Darius D Pandole, Rajendra P Chitale, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.V.P.Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Diana D'sa
Investor Service Officer/s:
Harish Kukreja
Fund Manager/s:
Asit Bhandarkar
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co. LLP, S R Batliboi (LLP)

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Office B,8th Floor, Cnergy,Appasaheb Marathe Marg,prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.
Contact Nos:
022-61987777
Fax:
022-61987704
Email:
investor@jmfl.com
Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.