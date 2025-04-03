iifl-logo
JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G

Summary Info

Fund Name

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G

AMC

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

23-Dec-1997

Fund Manager

Killol Pandya

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3341.39

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  40.3437

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G- NAV Chart

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.26
0.71
1.83
3.58
7.23
6.67
5.35
6.9
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

JM Liquid Fund Super Inst Plan G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

50000000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-1.28450000044.99
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.851000000099.90
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.851000000099.84
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.851000000099.79
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.841000000099.64
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.821000000098.69
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.811000000098.58
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.811000000098.50
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.811000000098.49
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-2.14750000074.88
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-2.12750000074.16
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-2.11750000073.95
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.10750000073.70
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-1.68600000059.03
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.42500000049.99
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.42500000049.99
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.42500000049.98
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.42500000049.95
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.42500000049.91
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.42500000049.90
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.42500000049.84
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.42500000049.78
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.41500000049.60
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.41500000049.60
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.41500000049.59
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.41500000049.59
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.41500000049.55
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.41500000049.54
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.41500000049.53
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.41500000049.52
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.41500000049.52
Commercial PaperICICI Home Fin-/-1.41500000049.49
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-1.41500000049.48
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.41500000049.46
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.41500000049.44
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.41500000049.44
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.41500000049.44
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.41500000049.36
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.41500000049.35
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.40500000049.29
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.40500000049.29
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.40500000049.23
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-1.40500000049.22
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.40500000049.21
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.40500000049.18
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-1.40500000049.17
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.40500000049.17
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.40500000049.17
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.40500000049.15
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.40500000049.11
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.40500000049.11
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.40500000049.11
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.40500000049.09
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.40500000049.08
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.40500000049.08
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.40500000049.08
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.26450000044.35
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.71250000024.98
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.70250000024.59
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.62220000021.84
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.36130000012.77
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.082900002.88
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.052000001.99
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.052000001.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.65127856127.83
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.270-44.62

Key information

Fund House:
JM Financial Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
09-Jun-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,573.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jalaj A. Dani, JM Financial Trustee Comp
Chairman:
V P Shetty
CEO / MD:
Mr. Amitabh Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.G.M Ramamurthy, Darius D Pandole, Rajendra P Chitale, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.V.P.Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Diana D'sa
Investor Service Officer/s:
Harish Kukreja
Fund Manager/s:
Killol Pandya
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co. LLP, S R Batliboi (LLP)

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Office B,8th Floor, Cnergy,Appasaheb Marathe Marg,prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.
Contact Nos:
022-61987777
Fax:
022-61987704
Email:
investor@jmfl.com
Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com

