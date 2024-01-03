JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Apr-2016
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3341.39
JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G- NAV Chart
JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Liquid Fund UD IEF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.28
|4500000
|44.99
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|10000000
|99.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|10000000
|99.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.85
|10000000
|99.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.84
|10000000
|99.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.82
|10000000
|98.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.81
|10000000
|98.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.81
|10000000
|98.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.81
|10000000
|98.49
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.14
|7500000
|74.88
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|2.12
|7500000
|74.16
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|2.11
|7500000
|73.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.10
|7500000
|73.70
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|1.68
|6000000
|59.03
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.99
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.98
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.91
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.42
|5000000
|49.78
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.60
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.55
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.52
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.49
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.44
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.44
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.35
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.29
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.29
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.23
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.18
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.17
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.15
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.11
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.09
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.08
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.08
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.26
|4500000
|44.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|2500000
|24.98
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.70
|2500000
|24.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.62
|2200000
|21.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.36
|1300000
|12.77
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.08
|290000
|2.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.05
|200000
|1.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.05
|200000
|1.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.65
|127856
|127.83
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.27
|0
|-44.62
