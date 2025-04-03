JM Low Duration Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Low Duration Fund G
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2006
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 219.36
JM Low Duration Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 36.4279
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
JM Low Duration Fund G- NAV Chart
JM Low Duration Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.04
2.14
3.87
7.65
6.4
9.42
7.22
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
JM Low Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Low Duration Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.78
|2000000
|19.90
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.59
|1500000
|14.94
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|4.42
|1000000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|4.41
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.40
|1000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.40
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.97
|900000
|9.01
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|3.05
|700000
|6.91
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.22
|500000
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.21
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.21
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.20
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.20
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.16
|500000
|4.90
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.16
|500000
|4.89
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.76
|400000
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.33
|300000
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.32
|300000
|2.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|3.77
|850000
|8.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.24
|500000
|5.08
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|8.36
|2000000
|18.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.21
|1500000
|14.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|5.20
|1200000
|11.79
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|4.34
|1000000
|9.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.99
|700000
|6.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.17
|500000
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.30
|0
|5.22
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.20
|4985
|4.98
