JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D

AMC

JM Financial Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

25-Sep-2006

Fund Manager

Killol Pandya

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

219.36

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.82

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.36
0.91
2.01
3.24
6.58
5.92
9.01
7.12
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.07237680

JM Low Duration Fund IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-8.78200000019.90
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-6.59150000014.94
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-4.42100000010.02
Corporate Debts360 One Prime-/-4.41100000010.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-4.4010000009.98
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-4.4010000009.97
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-3.979000009.01
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-3.057000006.91
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.225000005.03
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-2.215000005.02
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.215000005.01
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-2.205000004.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.205000004.99
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.165000004.90
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-2.165000004.89
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-1.764000003.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.333000003.01
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.323000002.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-3.778500008.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-2.245000005.08
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-8.36200000018.95
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-6.21150000014.07
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-5.20120000011.79
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-4.3410000009.83
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.997000006.78
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.175000004.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.3005.22
Reverse RepoC C I-/-2.2049854.98

Key information

Fund House:
JM Financial Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
09-Jun-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
13,573.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jalaj A. Dani, JM Financial Trustee Comp
Chairman:
V P Shetty
CEO / MD:
Mr. Amitabh Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.G.M Ramamurthy, Darius D Pandole, Rajendra P Chitale, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.A.Siddharth, Mr.V.P.Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Diana D'sa
Investor Service Officer/s:
Harish Kukreja
Fund Manager/s:
Killol Pandya
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co. LLP, S R Batliboi (LLP)

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Office B,8th Floor, Cnergy,Appasaheb Marathe Marg,prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.
Contact Nos:
022-61987777
Fax:
022-61987704
Email:
investor@jmfl.com
Website:
www.jmfinancialmf.com

