JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 24.95
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 27-Jan-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.556
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units- NAV Chart
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct Bonus Principal Units- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|80.52
|1950000
|19.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|10.33
|250000
|2.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.44
|1571
|1.57
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|0.58
