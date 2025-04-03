JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 24.95
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 68.0613
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
2.15
3.44
4.51
9.79
6.68
6.26
5.76
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Medium to Long Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|80.52
|1950000
|19.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|10.33
|250000
|2.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.44
|1571
|1.57
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|0.58
