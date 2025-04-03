JM Overnight Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Overnight Fund Direct G
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Dec-2019
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 126.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
JM Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1296.5663
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JM Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
JM Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.52
1.55
3.19
6.55
6.25
5.01
4.98
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
JM Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|99.80
|265914
|265.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.19
|0
|0.52
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement