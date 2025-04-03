JM Short Duration Fund Direct G
Fund Name
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JM Short Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: JM Financial Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Killol Pandya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 114.81
JM Short Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0691
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JM Short Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
JM Short Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.49
2.68
4.32
8.77
-
-
7.5
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
JM Short Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JM Short Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.37
|750000
|7.52
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|5.02
|600000
|5.92
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.25
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.25
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.25
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.24
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|4.24
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.24
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.23
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.23
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.22
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|4.14
|500000
|4.89
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.38
|400000
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.00
|350000
|3.54
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.70
|200000
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.69
|200000
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|19.64
|2250000
|23.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|5.19
|600000
|6.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|4.68
|550000
|5.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.86
|4560
|4.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.78
|0
|3.29
