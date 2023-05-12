Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Dec-1998
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5761.99
Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0722
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.65
1.74
2.63
4.15
8.59
6.74
6.42
7.03
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.72
|33000
|331.77
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.67
|21200
|212.75
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|3.14
|20002
|182.11
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.69
|15500
|156.16
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.66
|1500
|154.47
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.64
|15000
|152.84
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|2.42
|1450
|140.08
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.35
|13500
|136.28
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.17
|1250
|125.83
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|1100
|109.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.75
|1000
|101.29
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|10000
|100.37
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.73
|10000
|100.36
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.73
|1000
|100.30
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.72
|10000
|99.45
|Corporate Debts
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.68
|964
|97.52
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.56
|9000
|90.18
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.55
|9000
|89.58
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|8000
|81.23
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.39
|10528
|80.63
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|8000
|79.00
|Corporate Debts
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|1.32
|739
|76.59
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|7500
|76.38
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.31
|7500
|75.70
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|700
|70.96
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.13
|6500
|65.24
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|6500
|64.82
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.06
|605
|61.57
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.99
|600
|57.65
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|500
|51.98
|Corporate Debts
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|0.87
|500
|50.43
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.21
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.82
|500
|47.79
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.80
|4500
|46.26
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.78
|4500
|45.00
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.55
|300
|31.96
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.55
|300
|31.78
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.55
|300
|31.67
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.55
|300
|31.64
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.55
|300
|31.61
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.54
|300
|31.51
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.54
|300
|31.37
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.54
|300
|31.18
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.54
|300
|31.04
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.53
|300
|30.89
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|250
|26.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|25.12
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|19.94
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|5.25
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|4.95
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.05
|25
|2.63
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.02
|10
|1.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|8.53
|48143730
|494.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.02
|39786520
|407.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|3.80
|21432280
|220.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.83
|10500000
|106.10
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.68
|3850000
|39.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.53
|3000000
|30.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.01
|43900
|0.42
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|7500
|70.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.45
|0
|200.08
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.42
|0
|24.49
