Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

06-Feb-2023

Fund Manager

Shibani Kurian

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1007.47

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.707

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.44
8.57
-0.04
-0.87
13.13
-
-
20.17
Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Housing8,48,012
IndusInd Bank44,840

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks18.921100350190.62
EquityICICI BankBanks18.101514538182.36
EquityAxis BankBanks7.0670054671.14
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks6.87100503069.22
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance6.667865667.09
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.7925337948.21
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance3.71102521137.34
EquityShriram FinanceFinance3.4956972035.16
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.2513400022.65
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance2.0127883020.27
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.9219381419.34
EquityIndian BankBanks1.8536570218.68
EquityPoonawalla FinFinance1.8164966618.27
EquityNuvama WealthCapital Markets1.623012816.27
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets1.5425273315.55
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.5010797915.12
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.4829000014.88
EquityCity Union BankBanks1.3491500013.52
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.3026309713.07
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.1056000011.03
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks1.0653000010.65
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.0017500010.10
EquityFederal BankBanks0.955364369.52
EquityBSECapital Markets0.88191008.85
EquitySouth Ind.BankBanks0.7330750007.31
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.681130006.87
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.68849706.81
EquityDam Capital AdviCapital Markets0.592745625.93
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.491821844.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.99040.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.370-3.63

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Shibani Kurian
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

