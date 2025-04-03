Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Shibani Kurian
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1007.47
Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.707
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.44
8.57
-0.04
-0.87
13.13
-
-
20.17
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|18.92
|1100350
|190.62
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|18.10
|1514538
|182.36
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|7.06
|700546
|71.14
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|6.87
|1005030
|69.22
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.66
|78656
|67.09
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.79
|253379
|48.21
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|3.71
|1025211
|37.34
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.49
|569720
|35.16
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.25
|134000
|22.65
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|2.01
|278830
|20.27
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.92
|193814
|19.34
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.85
|365702
|18.68
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|1.81
|649666
|18.27
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|1.62
|30128
|16.27
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.54
|252733
|15.55
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.50
|107979
|15.12
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.48
|290000
|14.88
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.34
|915000
|13.52
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.30
|263097
|13.07
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.10
|560000
|11.03
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.06
|530000
|10.65
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.00
|175000
|10.10
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.95
|536436
|9.52
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.88
|19100
|8.85
|Equity
|South Ind.Bank
|Banks
|0.73
|3075000
|7.31
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.68
|113000
|6.87
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|84970
|6.81
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|0.59
|274562
|5.93
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.49
|182184
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.99
|0
|40.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.37
|0
|-3.63
