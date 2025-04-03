Kotak Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2133.99
Kotak Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 84.9884
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.77
2.37
3.09
4.18
9.92
7.57
7.29
7.93
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.49
|510900
|50.76
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.44
|5000
|49.86
|ZCB
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.34
|5000
|27.24
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.23
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.23
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.23
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.98
|2000
|19.90
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|100
|10.15
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.29
|60
|6.01
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.25
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.25
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.25
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.24
|50
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.11
|23
|2.28
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|15
|1.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|16.50
|33142400
|336.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|12.09
|24500000
|246.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|10.83
|21440000
|220.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|10.25
|20750000
|209.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|8.07
|15929820
|164.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|7.79
|15299600
|158.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|5.02
|10000000
|102.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.36
|4679400
|27.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.32
|4679400
|26.84
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|1.01
|2000000
|20.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.00
|2000000
|20.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.62
|3082800
|12.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|0.47
|1000000
|9.66
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.25
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.13
|567200
|2.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.12
|567200
|2.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.12
|567200
|2.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.11
|567200
|2.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.11
|225800
|2.24
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|0.10
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.08
|170000
|1.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|0.00
|375
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.00
|300
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.24
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.27
|0
|127.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.13
|0
|43.33
