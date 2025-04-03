Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Apr-2002
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17187.72
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G- NAV Chart
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
1.52
2.58
4.09
8.42
6.33
6.17
7.38
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.95
|4950
|495.04
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.91
|48500
|487.35
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.82
|4700
|473.12
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.61
|43500
|436.55
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.53
|42500
|423.86
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.40
|40000
|401.37
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.19
|36500
|366.51
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.82
|30500
|305.02
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|1.77
|3000
|295.72
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.73
|2970
|289.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.64
|27500
|274.77
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.35
|22500
|225.64
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|1.25
|215
|209.73
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.20
|20000
|200.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.20
|20000
|200.75
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.20
|20000
|200.42
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.19
|20000
|199.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.07
|18000
|179.37
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.05
|1800
|176.22
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.05
|1750
|175.52
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.05
|17500
|175.20
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.05
|17500
|175.14
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.96
|16000
|160.64
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.90
|15000
|150.94
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.90
|15000
|150.64
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.90
|15000
|150.04
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.90
|15000
|150.01
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.89
|15000
|149.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.89
|15000
|149.75
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|14000
|142.15
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.77
|13000
|129.82
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.75
|12500
|124.87
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.63
|105
|105.44
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|1000
|103.97
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.60
|10000
|100.58
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.60
|10000
|100.46
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.60
|10000
|100.36
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.60
|10000
|100.32
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.60
|1000
|100.21
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.60
|10000
|100.02
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.60
|1000
|99.97
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.60
|10000
|99.93
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.59
|10000
|99.58
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.59
|1000
|98.41
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.54
|900
|90.07
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series-A2
|-/-
|0.51
|90
|84.64
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.48
|800
|80.47
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.48
|8000
|79.77
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.45
|7500
|75.14
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.39
|6500
|65.45
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series A3
|-/-
|0.37
|62
|61.34
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.35
|600
|59.28
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.30
|5000
|50.34
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.30
|500
|50.32
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.30
|5000
|50.32
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.30
|500
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.30
|5000
|49.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.30
|5000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.30
|5000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.30
|500
|49.61
|Corporate Debts
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.27
|4500
|45.14
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.27
|750000000
|45.16
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.26
|500000000
|43.73
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.24
|4000
|40.15
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.21
|350
|34.87
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.16
|250
|26.01
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|2500
|25.46
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.15
|250
|24.87
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.12
|200000000
|19.99
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.65
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.59
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.55
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.54
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.53
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.50
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.45
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.39
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.34
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.06
|100
|10.29
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.03
|50
|4.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.02
|400
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.01
|20
|1.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.00
|6
|0.59
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|9.58
|156176110
|1,604.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|6.64
|108098621
|1,111.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|6.24
|101500000
|1,045.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.28
|86500000
|885.11
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|2.98
|50000000
|499.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.97
|16000000
|162.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.84
|13833000
|140.54
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.62
|10000000
|103.15
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.55
|8900000
|91.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.39
|6500000
|65.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.11
|2028000
|18.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.01
|242540
|2.47
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.00
|80680
|0.78
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.00
|31500
|0.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.87
|0
|483.37
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|36.59
