Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

20-Sep-2021

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

17187.72

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.1315

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.58
1.52
2.58
4.09
8.42
6.33
-
5.77
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
18-Dec-20210.6040

Kotak Bond Short Term Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.954950495.04
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.9148500487.35
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.824700473.12
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.6143500436.55
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.5342500423.86
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.4040000401.37
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.1936500366.51
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.8230500305.02
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-1.773000295.72
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-1.732970289.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.6427500274.77
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.3522500225.64
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3-/-1.25215209.73
Corporate DebtsToyota Financial-/-1.2020000200.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.2020000200.75
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.2020000200.42
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.1920000199.95
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.0718000179.37
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.051800176.22
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.051750175.52
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.0517500175.20
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.0517500175.14
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.9616000160.64
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.9015000150.94
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.9015000150.64
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.9015000150.04
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.9015000150.01
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.8915000149.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.8915000149.75
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.8514000142.15
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.7713000129.82
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.7512500124.87
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.63105105.44
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.621000103.97
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.6010000100.58
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.6010000100.46
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.6010000100.36
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.6010000100.32
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.601000100.21
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.6010000100.02
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.60100099.97
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.601000099.93
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.591000099.58
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.59100098.41
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.5490090.07
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series-A2-/-0.519084.64
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.4880080.47
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.48800079.77
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.45750075.14
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.39650065.45
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series A3-/-0.376261.34
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.3560059.28
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.30500050.34
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.3050050.32
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.30500050.32
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.3050050.07
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.30500049.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.30500049.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.30500049.90
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.3050049.61
Corporate DebtsNomura Capital-/-0.27450045.14
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.2775000000045.16
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.2650000000043.73
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.24400040.15
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.2135034.87
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.1625026.01
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.15250025.46
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.1525024.87
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.1220000000019.99
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.65
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.59
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.55
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.54
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.53
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.50
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.45
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.39
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.34
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0610010.29
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.03504.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.024003.99
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.01201.99
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0060.59
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-9.581561761101,604.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-6.641080986211,111.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-6.241015000001,045.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-5.2886500000885.11
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2031-/-2.9850000000499.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.9716000000162.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.8413833000140.54
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2030-/-0.6210000000103.15
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.55890000091.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.39650000065.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.11202800018.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.012425402.47
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-0.00806800.78
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2030-/-0.00315000.30
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.870483.37
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.22036.59

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

