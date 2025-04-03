Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 07-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14.76
Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.618
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.29
5.84
-11.84
-13.98
1.17
-
-
15.64
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak BSE Housing Index Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|6.34
|343
|0.93
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|5.71
|3866
|0.84
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.47
|3500
|0.80
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.39
|786
|0.79
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|5.18
|4942
|0.76
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|5.14
|5336
|0.75
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.09
|16164
|0.75
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|5.08
|6627
|0.75
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|5.05
|534
|0.74
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|4.64
|5200
|0.68
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|4.60
|10683
|0.67
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.47
|3444
|0.65
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|4.03
|1264
|0.59
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|3.98
|3031
|0.58
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|3.88
|1722
|0.57
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|3.41
|4466
|0.50
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.40
|1626
|0.50
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.30
|1109
|0.48
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|3.11
|3093
|0.45
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|2.98
|3285
|0.43
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.71
|8043
|0.39
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|2.46
|7438
|0.36
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.45
|2144
|0.36
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.21
|1797
|0.32
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.08
|0
|-0.01
