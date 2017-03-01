Kotak BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - RGESS
Launch Date
: 07-May-2008
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.85
Kotak BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 82.3748
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.37
-3.59
-7.31
4.26
9.83
23.62
10.96
|Category Avg
-1.49
5.11
-4.03
-8.66
4.13
10.93
24.58
13.26
|Category Best
-0.52
9.49
-2.91
-7.25
4.85
15.39
26
14.66
|Category Worst
-2.4
2.3
-8.91
-16.07
1.67
9.71
23.28
10.96
Kotak BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.42
|23023
|3.98
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|21467
|2.58
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|20588
|2.46
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.18
|10991
|1.85
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|8143
|1.27
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|3556
|1.12
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|28167
|1.11
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|3082
|1.07
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|8662
|0.87
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|4476
|0.85
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|11677
|0.80
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|848
|0.72
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|2686
|0.69
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|2717
|0.59
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|3285
|0.52
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|3220
|0.50
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|402
|0.48
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|20654
|0.45
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|14457
|0.44
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|6384
|0.39
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|1270
|0.39
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|13867
|0.34
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|343
|0.34
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|25069
|0.34
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|1652
|0.30
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|1372
|0.29
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|1935
|0.28
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.93
|2235
|0.23
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|1085
|0.23
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|2015
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.00
