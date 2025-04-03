Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 27-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7.17
Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.027
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.7
4.33
-
-
-
-
-
0.26
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|6386
|1.10
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|5955
|0.71
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|5711
|0.68
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.18
|3049
|0.51
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|2259
|0.35
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|986
|0.31
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|7814
|0.30
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|855
|0.29
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|2403
|0.24
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|1242
|0.23
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|3239
|0.22
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|235
|0.20
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|745
|0.19
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|753
|0.16
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|911
|0.14
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|893
|0.14
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|111
|0.13
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|5729
|0.12
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|4011
|0.12
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|1771
|0.10
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|352
|0.10
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|3846
|0.09
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|95
|0.09
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|6954
|0.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|458
|0.08
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|380
|0.08
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|537
|0.08
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.93
|620
|0.06
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|301
|0.06
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|559
|0.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.00
