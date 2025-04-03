iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

27-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Devender Singhal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7.17

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.025

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.7
4.31
-
-
-
-
-
0.25
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank6,386
ICICI Bank5,955
Reliance Industr5,711
Infosys3,049
Bharti Airtel2,259
Larsen & Toubro986
ITC7,814
TCS855
Axis Bank2,403
Kotak Mah. Bank1,242
St Bk of India3,239
Bajaj Finance235
M & M745
Hind. Unilever753
Sun Pharma.Inds.911
HCL Technologies893
Maruti Suzuki111
Zomato Ltd5,729
NTPC4,011
Tata Motors1,771
Titan Company352
Power Grid Corpn3,846
UltraTech Cem.95
Tata Steel6,954
Bajaj Finserv458
Asian Paints380
Tech Mahindra537
Adani Ports620
Nestle India301
IndusInd Bank559

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks15.4163861.10
EquityICICI BankBanks9.9959550.71
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products9.5557110.68
EquityInfosysIT - Software7.1830490.51
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.9422590.35
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.359860.31
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.3078140.30
EquityTCSIT - Software4.158550.29
EquityAxis BankBanks3.4024030.24
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.2912420.23
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.1132390.22
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.802350.20
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.687450.19
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.307530.16
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.029110.14
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.968930.14
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.851110.13
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.7757290.12
EquityNTPCPower1.7440110.12
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.5317710.10
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.513520.10
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.3438460.09
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.34950.09
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.3369540.09
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.204580.08
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.163800.08
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.115370.08
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.936200.06
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.923010.06
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.775590.05
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0700.00

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Devender Singhal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.