Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 07-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Harish Bihani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2325.58
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.32
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.44
6.19
-11.07
-11.08
9.82
-
-
15.34
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.02
|970000
|116.79
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|3.88
|692408
|90.31
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.52
|805000
|81.75
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.13
|420000
|72.76
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.01
|1739525
|70.09
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.95
|3087073
|68.56
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|2.88
|731198
|66.95
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|2.76
|6410220
|64.23
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.76
|380000
|64.13
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|2.65
|853571
|61.58
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.56
|230000
|59.45
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.54
|624574
|59.15
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.50
|48694
|58.16
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.41
|1074349
|55.97
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.39
|552244
|55.50
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|2.30
|647888
|53.50
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.25
|153628
|52.29
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.23
|306300
|51.79
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.06
|300000
|47.79
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.05
|332918
|47.62
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.05
|47000
|47.60
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.94
|375000
|45.00
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.90
|344778
|44.28
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.90
|192521
|44.09
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.85
|136041
|43.04
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.79
|1234150
|41.66
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.74
|289214
|40.51
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.73
|300000
|40.14
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.72
|269297
|39.97
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.72
|781780
|39.93
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.63
|373315
|37.94
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.60
|800859
|37.23
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.53
|900000
|35.55
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.49
|112787
|34.62
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.48
|391038
|34.37
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.47
|1101362
|34.30
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.38
|325000
|32.17
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.27
|644571
|29.51
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.22
|350238
|28.31
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|1.06
|293176
|24.72
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.06
|777506
|24.63
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.02
|160000
|23.80
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|1.02
|168242
|23.80
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.00
|516072
|23.31
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.93
|600000
|21.85
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|259350
|21.56
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.92
|569911
|21.46
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|153718
|20.83
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|70796
|19.24
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.59
|191964
|13.71
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|0.48
|100002
|11.18
|Equity
|Western Carriers
|Transport Services
|0.37
|998238
|8.59
|Equity
|Elin Electronics
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|681504
|7.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|35.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-5.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement