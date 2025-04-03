iifl-logo
Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

07-Sep-2022

Fund Manager

Harish Bihani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2325.58

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.32

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.44
6.19
-11.07
-11.08
9.82
-
-
15.34
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hexaware Tech.3,50,238

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Inox India1,90,039

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks5.02970000116.79
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services3.8869240890.31
EquityAxis BankBanks3.5280500081.75
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.1342000072.76
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services3.01173952570.09
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.95308707368.56
EquityVijaya Diagnost.Healthcare Services2.8873119866.95
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing2.76641022064.23
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.7638000064.13
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables2.6585357161.58
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.5623000059.45
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty2.5462457459.15
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.504869458.16
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services2.41107434955.97
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products2.3955224455.50
EquityUno MindaAuto Components2.3064788853.50
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.2515362852.29
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.2330630051.79
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0630000047.79
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.0533291847.62
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.054700047.60
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.9437500045.00
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.9034477844.28
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9019252144.09
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.8513604143.04
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products1.79123415041.66
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.7428921440.51
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.7330000040.14
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.7226929739.97
EquityIndian BankBanks1.7278178039.93
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.6337331537.94
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.6080085937.23
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.5390000035.55
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.4911278734.62
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.4839103834.37
EquityNTPCPower1.47110136234.30
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.3832500032.17
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies1.2764457129.51
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software1.2235023828.31
EquityHappy ForgingsIndustrial Products1.0629317624.72
EquityMahindra Life.Realty1.0677750624.63
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.0216000023.80
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components1.0216824223.80
EquityMedi Assist Ser.Insurance1.0051607223.31
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.9360000021.85
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.9325935021.56
EquityBrainbees Solut.Retailing0.9256991121.46
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9015371820.83
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.837079619.24
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.5919196413.71
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components0.4810000211.18
EquityWestern CarriersTransport Services0.379982388.59
EquityElin ElectronicsConsumer Durables0.326815047.49
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.54035.88
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.240-5.32

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Harish Bihani
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

