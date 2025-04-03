Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Media
Launch Date
: 25-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1156.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.585
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - For redeemed / switch out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.39
4.57
-10.61
-13.23
16.37
-
-
18.11
|Category Avg
0.67
6.05
-9.3
-13.69
6.4
18.13
29.88
4.31
|Category Best
1.14
7.94
-3.78
-11.03
16.37
18.87
30.62
21.05
|Category Worst
-0.42
4.43
-12.93
-17.52
-8.34
17.39
29.15
-11.9
Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Consumption Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|9.19
|676934
|106.29
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|8.55
|82854
|98.97
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.41
|2462098
|97.25
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|6.44
|340276
|74.52
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.34
|2781631
|61.78
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|4.56
|143355
|52.77
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|3.86
|215323
|44.63
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.62
|850000
|41.93
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.48
|155950
|40.31
|Equity
|Pokarna
|Consumer Durables
|3.11
|325756
|35.97
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|2.78
|3205110
|32.11
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.21
|266000
|25.56
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.20
|281413
|25.40
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|2.10
|781308
|24.24
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.08
|53754
|24.06
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.06
|237197
|23.84
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.89
|349200
|21.86
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.78
|44879
|20.62
|Equity
|VST Till. Tract.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.62
|55006
|18.69
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.58
|1150000
|18.26
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.55
|338203
|17.92
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.55
|292295
|17.90
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.47
|35000
|16.98
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.40
|179500
|16.22
|Equity
|Innova Captab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.38
|219883
|15.96
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.33
|50045
|15.40
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|1.25
|258458
|14.51
|Equity
|Subros
|Auto Components
|1.24
|250840
|14.31
|Equity
|Shoppers Stop
|Retailing
|1.13
|249898
|13.07
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.09
|376442
|12.59
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.05
|233146
|12.14
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.92
|281287
|10.59
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.91
|82062
|10.54
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.83
|133217
|9.61
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|43599
|9.45
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.77
|263544
|8.94
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|0.73
|28097
|8.40
|Equity
|Navneet Educat.
|Printing & Publication
|0.43
|362437
|5.02
|Equity
|Heritage Foods
|Food Products
|0.36
|116262
|4.20
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.30
|211209
|3.45
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|0.26
|108047
|3.00
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|0.22
|82000
|2.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.29
|0
|26.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-1.51
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement