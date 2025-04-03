Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Sep-2007
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14448.9
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3704.8565
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
1.64
2.74
4.3
8.95
6.86
6.59
7.75
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|3.99
|5700
|558.05
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.27
|4550
|458.02
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.12
|43500
|436.80
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.10
|43500
|433.83
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.48
|34500
|346.48
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.32
|32500
|324.73
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.16
|30000
|302.61
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.14
|30000
|299.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.90
|26500
|266.42
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.79
|24720
|250.52
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000000
|218.65
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.50
|2100
|210.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.46
|20300
|203.72
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.44
|2000
|201.31
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.43
|20000
|200.71
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.43
|20000
|200.25
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.43
|20000
|200.01
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|1.39
|200
|195.10
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.32
|1850
|185.27
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.26
|17500
|175.66
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.25
|17500
|175.63
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.19
|16500
|166.57
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|16000
|162.46
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.07
|15000
|149.98
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.07
|15000
|149.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.07
|15000
|149.75
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.06
|1500
|148.84
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.04
|1450
|145.25
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|1350
|129.73
|Corporate Debts
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|0.92
|1237
|128.20
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.89
|12500
|125.13
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|12500
|125.10
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.89
|12500
|125.01
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.88
|1250
|123.21
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.79
|11000
|110.62
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.93
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.58
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.40
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.34
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.72
|1000
|100.30
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.26
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.18
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.03
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|99.82
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|99.23
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|900
|93.64
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series A3
|-/-
|0.66
|94
|92.99
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.54
|7500
|75.70
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.54
|7500
|75.01
|Corporate Debts
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|0.41
|550
|57.88
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.41
|950000000
|57.20
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.34
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.27
|Corporate Debts
|Nomura Fixed
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.24
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.12
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|50.06
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|49.79
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|500
|48.66
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.34
|500
|47.79
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.32
|450
|44.28
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.29
|4000
|40.08
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.28
|400
|39.85
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.21
|300
|30.02
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.21
|300000000
|29.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|19.75
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|15.01
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.65
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.59
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.55
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.54
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.53
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|10.50
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.45
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.39
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.34
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.29
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.04
|167
|4.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|12.69
|172935080
|1,776.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.62
|104220308
|1,066.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.07
|42500000
|429.45
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.66
|8900000
|91.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.13
|1812177
|18.64
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.02
|299700
|3.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.02
|344100
|3.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.10
|0
|433.39
