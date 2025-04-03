iifl-logo
Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

728.07

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  32.3039

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - For redemptions / switch outs(including SIP/STP) within 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment. Nil - For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) after 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment.

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.52
1.4
2.62
4.22
7.89
6.24
6.61
8.21
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-6.93500050.34
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-6.87500049.97
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-6.86500049.87
Corporate DebtsBamboo Hotels &-/-6.85500049.76
Corporate DebtsA B Real Estate-/-6.17450044.82
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-5.51400040.02
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-5.50400040.01
Corporate DebtsAU Small Finance-/-4.143030.12
PTCVajra Trust-/-4.065029.47
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.43250024.93
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-2.77200020.15
Corporate DebtsPrestige Project-/-2.77200020.10
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-2.74200019.95
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-2.61190018.95
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-1.8015000000013.11
Corporate DebtsTHDC India-/-1.371009.94
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-0.685005.00
PTCDHRUVA TRUST (SERIES A1)-/-0.612504.43
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.49353.58
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.49353.57
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.49353.54
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.48353.51
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.29202.08
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.28202.06
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.28202.05
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.28202.03
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.28202.01
Corporate DebtsA B Real Estate-/-0.272001.99
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.12350.87
Corporate DebtsU.P. Power Corpo-/-0.07200.50
Corporate DebtsYes Bank-/-0.008740.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-9.70686500070.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.79126923012.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.00014.47
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.0707.79

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

