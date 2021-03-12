Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Apr-2010
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 728.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.517
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If redeemed/switch-out within 1 year from the date of allotment.Nil - If redeemed/switch-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard- NAV Chart
Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
1.32
2.39
3.74
6.89
5.24
5.49
7.33
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard- Latest Dividends
Kotak Credit Risk Fund IDCW Standard- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|6.93
|5000
|50.34
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|6.87
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|6.86
|5000
|49.87
|Corporate Debts
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|6.85
|5000
|49.76
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|6.17
|4500
|44.82
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|5.51
|4000
|40.02
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|5.50
|4000
|40.01
|Corporate Debts
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|4.14
|30
|30.12
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|4.06
|50
|29.47
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.43
|2500
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.77
|2000
|20.15
|Corporate Debts
|Prestige Project
|-/-
|2.77
|2000
|20.10
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.74
|2000
|19.95
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.61
|1900
|18.95
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|1.80
|150000000
|13.11
|Corporate Debts
|THDC India
|-/-
|1.37
|100
|9.94
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.68
|500
|5.00
|PTC
|DHRUVA TRUST (SERIES A1)
|-/-
|0.61
|250
|4.43
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.49
|35
|3.58
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.49
|35
|3.57
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.49
|35
|3.54
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.48
|35
|3.51
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.29
|20
|2.08
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.28
|20
|2.06
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.28
|20
|2.05
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.28
|20
|2.03
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.28
|20
|2.01
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.27
|200
|1.99
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.12
|35
|0.87
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.07
|20
|0.50
|Corporate Debts
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|874
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|9.70
|6865000
|70.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.79
|1269230
|12.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.00
|0
|14.47
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.07
|0
|7.79
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement