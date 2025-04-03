Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 31-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 71.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1508
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.49
1.25
-
-
-
-
-
1.5
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Index Dec 2026 Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|12.79
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|12.78
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|12.75
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|6.40
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.40
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|6.39
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|6.38
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|6.37
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.35
|500
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|6.35
|500
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.12
|400
|4.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.09
|400
|3.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.51
|0
|2.75
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.32
|0
|2.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement