Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 457.65
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.502
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 180 days from the date of allotment: 0.25% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 180 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.2
2.43
4.38
-
-
-
5.02
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Index Sep 2027 Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|10.73
|500
|49.61
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|10.08
|4620
|46.60
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|9.78
|4500
|45.23
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|8.69
|4000
|40.19
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|8.67
|400
|40.08
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|8.66
|400
|40.05
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.51
|3000
|30.12
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|5.40
|250
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.34
|200
|20.06
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|3.70
|1700
|17.12
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.26
|1500
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|3.22
|150
|14.90
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|2.18
|1000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|2.18
|1000
|10.06
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.17
|100
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|5.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.37
|0
|34.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.90
|0
|4.17
