Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Manu Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0853
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.85
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|13.96
|750
|74.78
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|9.32
|5000
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|9.30
|500
|49.82
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|9.30
|500
|49.81
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|9.30
|500
|49.81
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|9.30
|500
|49.80
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|9.25
|500
|49.56
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|9.01
|5000
|48.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.58
|2500
|24.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.50
|2500
|24.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.50
|2500
|24.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.92
|500
|4.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|500
|4.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|500
|4.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.06
|0
|16.54
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|9.99
