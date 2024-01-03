Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Shibani Kurian
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 215.21
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 13-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.998
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of Allotment: NIL
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.64
|Category Avg
1.52
1.43
-0.75
4.38
13.53
18.95
16.55
13.91
|Category Best
4.85
7.62
8.6
16.63
39.31
35.23
30.19
40.37
|Category Worst
-2.84
-6.93
-10.86
-9.49
-9.46
2.55
4.48
-16.76
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
