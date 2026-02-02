Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Shibani Kurian
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 07-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.023
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of Allotment: NIL
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.22
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.22
|Category Avg
1.55
-2.56
-1.15
2.43
7.3
18.63
16.69
13.49
|Category Best
5.81
2.4
7.6
14.49
27.62
34.14
29.78
38.38
|Category Worst
-3.99
-8.72
-10.66
-11.4
-13.45
2.34
4.66
-17.59
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Dividend Yield Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
