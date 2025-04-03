Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 26-May-2008
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3001.13
Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 37.0777
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.76
2.66
3
3.38
9.41
6.87
6.73
8.07
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Dynamic Bond Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|5.15
|15000
|152.10
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.92
|850
|86.16
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|2.55
|750
|75.33
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.41
|7000
|71.28
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|500
|50.68
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.53
|150
|15.74
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|10
|1.03
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|42.71
|122000000
|1,261.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|12.69
|36609620
|374.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|9.41
|27053280
|277.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|5.73
|16500000
|169.08
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|1.34
|3850000
|39.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.85
|2500000
|25.18
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2054
|-/-
|0.40
|1157400
|11.82
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2035
|-/-
|0.20
|579000
|5.89
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.03
|80680
|0.78
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2030
|-/-
|0.02
|55500
|0.54
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.01
|31500
|0.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|4.74
|150
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|2.03
|60
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.28
|0
|67.62
