Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Nov-2020
Fund Manager
: Mandar Pawar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 803.81
Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.74
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G- NAV Chart
Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.98
5.55
-5.2
-10.96
2.86
8.61
-
11.09
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.60
|399000
|69.12
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.30
|300000
|50.63
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.98
|399000
|48.04
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.27
|270000
|42.39
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.72
|120000
|37.96
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|4.44
|240000
|35.70
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.21
|333000
|33.81
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.16
|33000
|33.42
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.14
|1500000
|33.31
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.32
|45000
|26.67
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|3.30
|72000
|26.50
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.91
|1500000
|23.40
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.55
|440000
|20.45
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.48
|7500
|19.90
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.21
|51000
|17.76
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.12
|20000
|17.06
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.11
|275000
|16.97
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.84
|33000
|14.77
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|99000
|13.93
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.69
|55000
|13.61
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.63
|11000
|13.14
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.54
|180000
|12.39
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.49
|48630
|11.95
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.49
|75000
|11.94
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.40
|111000
|11.28
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.37
|70000
|11.02
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.36
|50000
|10.95
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.31
|22000
|10.50
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.27
|30000
|10.21
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.25
|333000
|10.07
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.25
|510000
|10.05
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.20
|22000
|9.65
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.13
|3000
|9.11
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.13
|90000
|9.04
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.09
|270000
|8.73
|Equity
|Shoppers Stop
|Retailing
|1.04
|159337
|8.33
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.81
|222000
|6.52
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.72
|244076
|5.79
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.70
|150000
|5.61
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.60
|40000
|4.80
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.50
|35714
|3.98
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.40
|38231
|3.22
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.28
|90000
|2.25
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.24
|33914
|1.91
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.48
|7425
|3.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.58
|0
|4.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-2.78
